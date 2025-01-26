Knicks Guard Humbled by All-Star Love
Voters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game showed a little love to New York Knicks starter Josh Hart.
Metropolitan All-Star headlines, of course, center upon starters-to-be Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Hart, however, put up a strong showing in the Eastern Conference's backcourt tally: the Villanova alum tied for No. 10 in the player portion of voting and No. 11 in fan outputs, placing him No. 11 overall and immediately ahead of notable names such as Derrick White, Tyrese Haliburton and Jrue Holiday.
Hope floats for Hart to make his first All-Star appearance, as reserves chosen by the conference's coaches will be revealed on Thursday. Before the Knicks took on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, however, Hart once again told his adoring Manhattan public to curb its enthusiasm when it came to his participation.
“I don’t [pay much attention to it],” Hart said of All-Star selection hype, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I mean, it’s cool, and if I was ever able to get to something like that, it would obviously be an honor — but that’s not for a guy like me, man.”
To Hart's point, his career-best averages of 14 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists are perhaps pedestrian compared to those he'll battle for a ticket to San Francisco. But he's certainly putting the middle initial in MVP as he works through his third season in New York.
Entering Saturday play, the Knicks were 15-6 when Hart posted a double-double and they own the sixth-best record in the NBA since Hart joined the team through a deadline deal with Portland in February 2023. He played a major role in the latest triumph, posting a 20-point, 18-rebound, 11-assist triple double (his sixth of the second) in a 143-120 New York victory.
If anything, head coach Tom Thibodeau made it clear that Hart's efforts were appreciated in New York before the team returned to action against Sacramento.
“He’s put a lot into it," Thibodeau said, per Winfield. "I think it’s great he’s being recognized for the contributions that he’s making, because when you look at his role, he’s really starring in his role. You can’t ask for anything more.”
The Knicks will stay at home following Saturday's Sacramento visit, as another interconference tilt at Madison Square Garden awaits on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!