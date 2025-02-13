All Knicks

Knicks Desperately Need Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson will help the New York Knicks in their biggest area of need.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) fights for the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) fights for the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are clamoring for backup center Mitchell Robinson to be back on the floor returning from a long-term ankle injury.

Robinson, 26, was thrown around in trade rumors as the Knicks approached last week's deadline, but the sign that New York kept him shows a sign of trust.

HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer emphasized the need for Robinson to be part of the team's plans on defense for the latter chunk of the season.

"As much as Knicks fans might want to pretend otherwise, next year was always going to be their best chance at a championship," Shearer writes.

"But it sure was difficult to watch the Celtics absolutely massacre Karl-Anthony Towns in the pick-and-roll over and over in their recent blowout victory over New York to the point that KAT had to lick his wounds (and those wounds are substantial – Towns clearly isn’t 100 percent) on the bench," he continued. ""Mitchell Robinson’s return date is still murky, but it can’t come soon enough for a Knicks squad that needs an off-speed pitch on the nights when Towns at center isn’t working defensively."

Robinson's return date was originally supposed to come in December, but it has continually been pushed back to January, February, and now, March 1. There were concerns that Robinson just wasn't responding well to treatment, but the Knicks' inactivity at the trade deadline looking for a center leads many to believe that the longest-tenured member of the team should be back soon, otherwise another move would have been made.

If Robinson can return to the Knicks and play the level of defense the team knows he can, New York should be a threat for many teams in the playoffs.

The Knicks' second half of the season begins next Thursday as they host the Chicago Bulls.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News