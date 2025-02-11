Knicks Eye Bigger Lineups Down Stretch
The New York Knicks are due for some lineup changes in the coming weeks.
With Mitchell Robinson inching closer to his season debut and OG Anunoby out for potentially an extended period of time, the Knicks could debut different quintets in the games leading up to the playoffs.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz anticipates some moving in the frontcourt.
"Karl-Anthony Towns has thrived in a return to center this season. Voted in as an All-Star starter, the 29-year-old may see more time at power forward down the stretch once center Mitchell Robinson is cleared to return from ankle surgery," Swartz writes.
"Starting power forward OG Anunoby has missed time with a foot injury recently, making it more likely the Knicks will explore big lineups with Towns at the four and Robinson manning the five."
"Now is the time to experiment and tinker, looking at various lineups in preparation for different opponents during the postseason. Expect to see some big lineups with Towns and Robinson moving forward."
It's important for Towns and Robinson to build some kind of chemistry before the postseason so that the Knicks can play their best basketball when it matters most. The two have yet to play together this season since Robinson has continued to recover from his offseason ankle surgery.
If the Knicks can get Towns and Robinson on the same page, it will give them more flexibility for when Anunoby makes his return. Once that happens, the Knicks will be in good shape to challenge some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the playoff rival Indiana Pacers on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.
