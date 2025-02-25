All Knicks

Knicks Drop in Power Rankings After Consecutive Losses

The New York Knicks are losing their grip in the latest NBA.com power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have dropped back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, and things weren't particularly close.

Both games were lost by double digits, and the 37-point defeat at the hands of the Cavs marked the worst ever in the Tom Thibodeau era.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann was prompted by these losses to move the Knicks down one spot in his weekly power rankings. After landing at No. 5 last week, the Knicks now sit at No. 6.

“The Knicks remain winless against the three best teams in the league, now 0-7 after ugly losses in Cleveland and Boston over the weekend,” Schumann writes. 

“Six of those seven losses have come by double-digits, and the Knicks have trailed each of the last four by at least 27 points. They’ve allowed 127.9 points per 100 possessions over the seven games, including 79 on 54 (1.46 per) over their two first quarters over the weekend.

“The Knicks cut the Celtics’ 27-point lead down to four on Sunday, but they remain one of four teams — the Sixers, Jazz and Wizards are the others — without a win (they’re 0-13) after trailing by at least 15 points. They’re also one of two teams – Denver is the other – without a loss (they’re 26-0) after leading by 15 or more."

The teams ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings are the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Cavaliers, Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

There is reason for optimism as the Knicks' schedule begins to get a little easier. On top of that, they are expected to get Mitchell Robinson back sometime in the next few games, and that will give the Knicks some depth to work with as the season comes to a close.

