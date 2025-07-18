Knicks End 2025 Summer League vs. Wizards
The New York Knicks' 2025 Summer League slate will disappear against the Washington Wizards.
Following Thursday's events, the NBA unveiled the schedule for its final days of Summer League activities. A bout between the prospects of New York and Washington will open the penultimate day of action in Las Vegas. Such a showdown is set to get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion and will be televised on NBA TV.
Both the Knicks and Wizards stand at 1-3 in the latest edition of Vegas play: New York saw a valiant comeback effort against the Indiana Pacers fall just short despite MarJon Beauchamp earning 28 points while the Wizards dropped an 85-76 decision to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Washington's group featured first round picks of Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, and 2024 second overall choice Alex Sarr but that group has sat out of each of the last two games. AJ Johnson took advantage of the expanded opportunity on Wednesday, scoring 25 points on 10-of-16 from the field in defeat.
Few, perhaps, are looking to leave Las Vegas more than the Knicks: while the metropolitan prospects have put up some spirited efforts after back-to-back blowout defeats (including a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday), they have dealt with several injuries to some of their de facto attractions.
Pacome Dadiet, the Knicks' most recent retained first-round pick, has missed the last two games with a toe sprain while fellow 2024 rookie arrivals Ariel Hukporti (knee) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (nasal contusion) have also missed time. Mohamed Diawara, the Knicks' lone import at last month's draft, missed Thursday's game against the Pacers with an ankle sprain while Biwali Bayles needed assistance to leave the floor during fourth quarter action.
The tip-off Knicks and Wizards' matchup will precede the first of two semifinal games, as the top-seeded Toronto Raptors face off against the Sacramento Kings at the Thomas & Mack Center (4 p.m. ET, ESPN). The other semifinal will feature the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets, with the winner-take-all final closing things out on late Sunday night.
