Knicks Expected to Have Two All-Stars As Voting Opens
Fan voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game opened up on Thursday, which means fans are casting lineup votes for their favorite players. While the fan vote doesn't entirely determine whether or not a player will make an All-Star roster, it certainly holds significant weight.
The New York Knicks are expected to have at least two players representing them at this year's All-Star Game in San Francisco. Center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard Jalen Brunson have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA, leading the Knicks to a 17-10 record thus far, good for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Towns has been the best player in New York to start the season, averaging 25.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks. He leads Eastern Conference centers in points while leading the entire NBA in rebounds, sneaking his way into the MVP conversation. The 29-year-old from Edison, NJ, is expected to be the starting center representing the East with no other real competition for the position.
Brunson isn't having as good a scoring season as last year. However, that's been due to Towns taking that load off of his shoulders. The 6-foot-2 point guard is still averaging 24.6 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 43.1% from three, however, his assist numbers improve his All-Star case. Brunson is averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, showcasing incredible playmaking for a Knicks squad ranking second in offensive rating.
While Towns is expected to be an Eastern Conference starter, Brunson should look to be one of the first reserves selected. The guards that have a case to be above him are Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Mitchell's Cavaliers are atop the East with a 24-4 record, while Young is leading the NBA in assists, averaging 12.2 per game to go along with 21.6 points.
There's certainly a case for Brunson to start. However, voters may be reluctant due to the Knicks being a clear tier under Cleveland, along with Young being the league's assist leader. Outside of Brunson and Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby would be the next-best players with cases, but New York would need a much better record, considering they're averaging 17.4 and 16.7 points per game, respectively.
