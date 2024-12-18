Timberwolves Star Addresses Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Return
When the New York Knicks visit Target Center on Thursday night, a member of Mike Conley's wolfpack will return to the fold with them.
The interconference clash between the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT) needs little introduction, as it'll be Karl-Anthony Towns' first visit to Minneapolis since the late offseason deal that sent Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle were sent Midwest for the lauded center's services.
It's set to be an emotional night for all involved and Timberwolves star Mike Conley acknowledged that he and the rest of Towns' former teammates are preparing on both a physical and emotional level. Conley has played only three seasons at Target Center as part of a lengthy NBA career, but it's safe to say that he's one of the many Minnesotans impacted by Towns' antics.
“It’ll be emotional for sure for KAT, we all miss him and obviously he treats this as his home," Conley said in video from Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage. "At some point during that game there will be an emotional attachment to it that’s hard to explain.”
Knicks fans had a chance to get over the shock of trading two franchise faces when Minnesota visited during the preseason. The Knicks won the exhibition 115-110 thanks in part to 16 points and rebounds each from Towns.
Towns may be a Minnesota memory but his impact on the Timberwolves franchise won't be soon forgotten. He ranks at or near the top of every major statistical category in team history and the long-gestating rebuild culminated in the Wolves' appearance in last season's Western Conference Final.
Financial restraints, however, led to the Timberwolves sending Towns to Manhattan, where he has performed as advertised, averaging 24.8 points and a league-best 13.9 rebounds. He had serendipitous 22-point/rebound double-double in Sunday's win over the Orlando Magic and has put the Knicks back on track after a tepid start.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!