Knicks Seemingly Inactive on NBA Trade Market Amid Rumors
The New York Knicks have been struggling to find legitimate depth outside of guards Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. With backup center Mitchell Robinson out until late January or February, the Knicks have lacked help in the forward and center positions.
There were early rumors of New York being in the mix for centers Jonas Valanciunas (Washington Wizards) and Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), just based on fit and previous reports of the Knicks being interested. Kessler rumors were shut down after the Jazz took him off the market.
Keep in mind that we are still early into NBA trade season, as it's only December. The trade deadline isn't until Feb. 6, and reports across the league are sure to start ramping up in 2025. However, it should be a bit of a concern that the Knicks haven't been mentioned in any rumors or reports regarding the many players expected to be on the market.
The reason this is so alarming is because of the Knicks' current state of the roster and record. At 16-10, they are firmly under the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the tiers of the Eastern Conference hierarchy. New York has suffered some brutal losses, showing signs of weakness on defense and in the paint.
In terms of the rotation, head coach Tom Thibodeau at least has forward Precious Achiuwa back from injury, but at 6-foot-8, he can't sustain the backup role from Robinson. Jericho Sims, who is reportedly being eyed by other teams, has fallen out of the rotation amid poor performances.
McBride and Payne have been great guard options off the bench, but the forward and center positions are by far the most concerning. Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti were recently recalled from the Westchester Knicks (G League), however, they are rookies and aren't expected to receive heavy minutes in the playoffs.
Some options on the trade market for New York to consider are Valacniunas, Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), and many more. The Knicks need to take advantage of a market filled with fewer stars and more elite role players, as they can push New York back into title contention.
