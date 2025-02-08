Former First-Round Pick Breaks Knicks G League Scoring Record
With the NFL's championship game looming, TJ Warren put for a Super start to the weekend for the New York Knicks' G League club.
Warren made history in the Westchester Knicks' Friday night fracas with the Cleveland Charge, as he scored 47 points in a 136-133 overtime decision at Public Auditorium. The NBA veteran, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, tops the prior mark of 44 set by Brandon Goodwin a year and five days prior.
It's the latest landmark for Warren, who joined the Knicks' system in early October. He spent two weeks on the preseason roster and, despite his subsequent waiving, he has been the star attraction in White Plains: in both the regular season and the victorious in-season tournament portion, Warren is averaging 25.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. Due to financial restrictions, the NBA Knicks are unable to sign Warren to their roster until March.
Westchester (11-6) needed every little bit of Warren's offensive effort on Friday: having trailed by as much as 26, the Cleveland Cavaliers' prospects staged a furious comeback in front of their home fans. They turned an 18-point deficit at the start of the fourth into an extra session thanks to a miracle deep ball from Elijah Hughes as time expired.
With Warren having made his history, Westchester's supporting acts took over in the untimed overtime. Playing to a target score of 134, Cleveland scored the first four points of the period and went up 133-130 before Jacob Toppin, on loan on a two-way deal from the NBA club, hit an equalizing triple. Damion Baugh closed things with one more three, giving the G League Knicks their seventh win in the past nine games.
In addition to his historic scoring output, Warren (who went 7-of-13 from three-point range) also dished out 11 assists. He was joined in the double-double brotherhood by Baugh (13 points, 12 assists) and Toppin (19 points, 10 rebounds) en route to victory.
Warren's first chance to break his own mark comes immediately, as Westchester faces another contest with Cleveland awaits on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, NBAGLeague.com).
