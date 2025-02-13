Knicks Coach Praises G League Superstar
TJ Warren's efforts for the New York Knicks' G League club have not gone unnoticed in Manhattan.
A first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Warren is current repping the Westchester Knicks in White Plains, averaging 25.2 points and 6.4 rebounds between the Winter Showcase in-season competition and active regular season. His latest trick came on Friday night when he scored a Westchester single-game record 47 points in an overtime triumph over the Cleveland Charge.
Tom Thibodeau, head coach of the Knicks' NBA squad, was sure to recognize Warren's ongoing work prior to Saturday's tilt against the Boston Celtics in Manhattan.
"I have a lot of respect for what he’s doing," Thibodeau said, per Ian Begley of SNY. "He’s had a terrific year and he’s been great down there. For our young guys to watch somebody like that, who loves the game, great teammate and obviously he’s been terrific on the floor."
Warren has been with the Knicks since October, spending just over two weeks on the NBA roster during the preseason. He shot over 62 percent from the floor in three appearances but was waived before re-upping with Westchester, which won its second consecutive in-season title with Warren's help back in December.
Knicks fans have perhaps wondered why Warren, a veteran with 385 NBA games to his name, hasn't been able to get another Association call-up, especially considering New York's issues with depth scoring. As explained by Begley, the Knicks aren't able to add a veteran of Warren's financial caliber until next month so as to stay under the second tax apron. The Knicks can only hope no other team takes note of Warren's progress in White Plains until then.
Westchester (12-6) has five more games left on its February docket, beginning with Wednesday's visit to the New Orleans Pelicans' affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!