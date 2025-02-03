Knicks Facing Banged Up, But Hungry Rockets
The New York Knicks continue their homestand at Madison Square Garden as they welcome the Houston Rockets to Manhattan.
Both teams come into today's game with 32 wins, which is a sign that each of them is having a pretty good season as the league winds down to the trade deadline and All-Star break later this month.
The Knicks lost to the Rockets by 12 points back in early November, but things could be very different this time around.
The Rockets are coming into the game without the services of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet and starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr., but of whom are dealing with injuries. Houston could also be without its starting center Alperen Sengun, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury.
Sengun's status could ultimately be what turns the game in either the Knicks' or Rockets' favor. If he is out for a third straight game, it could lead to another loss for the Rockets, continuing their slide. If he returns, that could pose some problems for the Knicks in a tough matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Rockets do play the Brooklyn Nets, their last opponent, tomorrow night, so they may be conservative when it comes to their injuries.
That being said, the two straight losses for the Rockets insinuated that they are going to be out for blood tonight. The Rockets have yet to lose three games in a row this season, so it will be a challenge for the Knicks regardless of which players are available because Ime Udoka will have his guys playing hard all night long.
This will be a great test for the Knicks offense, that has been on a roll as of late, to face one of the premier defenses in the NBA.
Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
