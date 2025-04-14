Knicks Falling Short of Goal Before Playoffs
The New York Knicks have had a goal in mind all year long to play their best basketball as they go towards the end of the season.
Unfortunately for them, they have fallen short of that goal. The Knicks suffered a small losing streak before the end of the regular season, and it finds them limping into the playoffs.
Though the Knicks still were able to get the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, they are far from satisfied.
"We've got to get it fixed, and we've got to get it fixed fast," coach Tom Thibodeau said ESPN insider Chris Herring.
"[We need to fix] everything. We've got to play for 48 minutes on both sides of the ball."
Thibodeau has been adamant about focusing on themselves more than anything this season, and it's been a challenge with players shuttling in and out of the lineup.
Losing Jalen Brunson to an ankle sprain in early March certainly set the team back, as the All-Star point guard missed a handful of games leading up to the end of the season. While he returned for the final week of the regular season, the Knicks haven't had a ton of minutes with their core of the playoff rotation together, which could have led to the team's troubles.
Ultimately, the Knicks will have to trust that their core will lead them through the playoff gauntlet, which begins with a potential seven-game bloodbath against the Detroit Pistons, who hold the No. 6 seed and haven't won a game in the postseason in 17 years.
If the Knicks can get past the Pistons, they will likely face the defending champion Boston Celtics before a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!