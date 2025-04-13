Knicks Legend Burns Today Show Host
New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier was teasing and pleasing during a recent appearance on NBC's morning show "Today."
Though over four decades removed from his last NBA minutes, the 80-year-old Frazier had at least one more dunk to thrill Knicks fans, albeit one at the expense of "Today" host Dylan Dreyer.
"Dylan, I hear you're a [Boston] Celtics fan," Frazier said shortly after his introduction from Al Roker and former MSG Network collaborator Jill Martin. Frazier promised not to hold it against Dreyer, who previously worked with NBC affiliates in Providence and Boston, but that didn't stop him from showing off his championship rings earned with the Knicks.
"These are the two they didn't get, Dylan!" a grinning Frazier declared, drawing laughs from the peacock's trio.
Frazier partook in each of the Knicks' two NBA championship runs in 1970 and 1973. Those championships were two of only six that Boston did not win between 1959 and 1976.
The latter Knicks title was earned when they bested Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals before taking down the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks had lost the prior year's Finals to Los Angeles but denied the Celtics a return trip with another semifinal win.
Frazier visited Studio 1A to continue promotion of his children's book "Winning and Grinning," which offers an animated look (illustrated by Elliot Gerard) at his legendary career, which is best-known for his 10 seasons in Manhattan. He remains a fan favorite in New York thanks to his work on MSG Network, where he continues to serve as the primary color commentator for Knicks broadcasts.
Co-penned by Bridget and Ryan Sirgiovanni, the book tells Frazier's tale in his signature rhyming style. Frazier sees it as his unique way of giving back to the youths that continue to seek his wisdom and guidance.
"Kids have always been there for me," Frazier said. "I feel compelled to give back ... I find [kids] lack confidence and I tell them you can be whatever you want to be, and I'm telling them you can better than Clyde, better than [Jalen] Brunson. You can be a doctor, you could be a lawyer, but you've got to have teamwork, there's no I in team. You've got to have hard work, you have to give 100 percent."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!