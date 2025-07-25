Knicks Favored to Land Former Star During Comeback Bid
The New York Knicks have yet to finish up with free agency, nearly a month since NBA teams were allowed to sign available players. Even after adding multiple reserve scorers, there's still work left to be done.
The final veteran's minimum contract remaining on the Knicks' desk gives them a chance to further add to their upcoming team during Mike Brown's inaugural season at the helm, consolidating the rotation for a presumed favorite to dominate in 2025-26.
Ben Simmons has received much of the buzz as one of the most desirable free agents remaining between his experienced pedigree, cheap asking price and how he'd suit the current Knicks roster, but he isn't the only former star for New York to turn to. Victor Oladipo is reportedly staging a comeback attempt, and the Knicks could easily nab him.
They'd likely be much more interested should they miss out on Simmons, someone with more recent NBA experience who'd easily slot into next season's lineup. While he mulls over his free agency decision, a much-less heralded piece remains waiting for his call back into the league.
Oladipo was las seen as a rotational player on the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season, playing regular minutes for them before tearing his patellar tendon at the very start of the No. 8 seed's historic playoff run. The once-injury-plagued 2x All-Star is still just 33 years old, not far off from key Knicks like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.
The Knicks don't have many minutes to go around when examining their upcoming lineup options, with many of their talented prospects having to scrap for big-league opportunities, but the Knicks could benefit from another ball-handler for the pivotal possessions they endure without Jalen Brunson. Young Tyler Kolek can't pressure the defense enough as a scorer to remain impactful at his size, while Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride profile more as shoot-first guards.
Oladipo isn't your typical playmaking guard, but he's averaged nearly four assists across his career while fitting into a myriad of systems and roles, and always looked comfortable with the ball in his hands before injuries derailed his career. He still has to prove he has enough left in the tank to remain effective for a team with serious title aspirations, and though his landing with the Knicks is unlikely, he'll continue trying to build interest in his services.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!