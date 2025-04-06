Knicks Finally Get Their Captain Back
The New York Knicks are excited to have Jalen Brunson back in action as they take on the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson, 28, practiced for the first time in a month before the team's weekend back-to-back and felt good enough to return. While Brunson was listed as questionable for the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks yesterday, the team opted to hold him out for one more contest, likely in order to have him available for their game against the Suns, where players are a little more tired.
Brunson is back in the lineup for the first time since Mar. 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, marking exactly one month since he suffered his injury. He'll likely start for the Knicks at point guard next to Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Getting Brunson back on the court with five games to go in the regular season will allow him to have a chance to qualify for the All-NBA team and other major awards. Players must play at least 65 games during the regular season in order to qualify, and Brunson has only made 61 appearances so far this season.
Brunson will likely miss either Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons or Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with the matchups coming on consecutive days, but that's a problem for the furute Knicks to figure out.
In the here and now, Brunson is back, and the Knicks are happy to have their captain back out on the floor as they took to get even further in the postseason than they have over the past two seasons.
Brunson and the Knicks should view this week as a "preseason" before they begin to prepare for the playoffs.
