Knicks' Jalen Brunson to Return Against Suns
The New York Knicks have been playing without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson for a few weeks with a sprained ankle, but the time with him on the sidelines is coming to an end.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Brunson will be active for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Brunson last played on Mar. 6, so it's been 30 days since he last played. The Knicks had Brunson practice on Friday, and no problems persisted, so now the next step is for him to get some minutes underneath him before the playoffs come later this month.
The Knicks face a back-to-back, and they are choosing to hold him out against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday before his return vs. Phoenix.
Brunson needs to play in four games the rest of the season in order to qualify for major awards and be on the All-NBA team. Brunson isn't particularly concerned about individual accolades, but he's likely more concerned about getting some run before the postseason.
Considering he is sitting tonight and likely won't play in one of the team's games in another back-to-back this upcoming Thursday and Friday, that would put Brunson right at 65 appearances and give him the right amount of time to get ready for the playoffs.
