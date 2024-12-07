All Knicks

Knicks Get Precious Achiuwa Back From Injury

Precious Achiuwa has made his season debut for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) brings the ball up court while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) brings the ball up court while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

At long last, Precious Achiuwa is back on the court for the New York Knicks.

After suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason that cost him the first 22 games of the year, Achiuwa returned for the Knicks in their 125-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Achiuwa scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in just over 12 minutes of action.

Achiuwa explained how long and arduous the recovery process was for him.

“It was a long process, every day, just hours and hours. Definitely there were times I thought that I was ready, but honestly, I had to be very careful because it’s something that can linger a long time," Achiuwa said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Everybody was very cooperative with it, understanding I had to take my time and make sure it was all healed up.”

Now that Achiuwa is healthy, he can put his focus onto the court and showing out for his hometown team.

“I was really happy to be out there. It’s been a long stretch, a long process of being out. Not fun at all, but it felt really good to be out there," Achiuwa said. "[The reception] means a lot to me. Obviously, New York to me is very dear to my heart. So just being able to go out there and hear the crowd—it meant a lot to me. Definitely watching from the sideline has been very tough, but just being out there and knowing that the crowd is behind me throughout the whole process has been very reassuring.”

With Achiuwa back in the lineup, the Knicks are now one step closer to full strength, and they can now have a better idea in regards to how they look as a full unit before the trade deadline arrives in February.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News