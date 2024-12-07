Knicks Get Precious Achiuwa Back From Injury
At long last, Precious Achiuwa is back on the court for the New York Knicks.
After suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason that cost him the first 22 games of the year, Achiuwa returned for the Knicks in their 125-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Achiuwa scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in just over 12 minutes of action.
Achiuwa explained how long and arduous the recovery process was for him.
“It was a long process, every day, just hours and hours. Definitely there were times I thought that I was ready, but honestly, I had to be very careful because it’s something that can linger a long time," Achiuwa said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Everybody was very cooperative with it, understanding I had to take my time and make sure it was all healed up.”
Now that Achiuwa is healthy, he can put his focus onto the court and showing out for his hometown team.
“I was really happy to be out there. It’s been a long stretch, a long process of being out. Not fun at all, but it felt really good to be out there," Achiuwa said. "[The reception] means a lot to me. Obviously, New York to me is very dear to my heart. So just being able to go out there and hear the crowd—it meant a lot to me. Definitely watching from the sideline has been very tough, but just being out there and knowing that the crowd is behind me throughout the whole process has been very reassuring.”
With Achiuwa back in the lineup, the Knicks are now one step closer to full strength, and they can now have a better idea in regards to how they look as a full unit before the trade deadline arrives in February.
