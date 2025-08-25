Knicks' Biggest Offseason Addition Praises Team Culture
Guerschon Yabusele is excited about his future with the New York Knicks.
The French basketball captain signed with the Knicks after a year with the Philadelphia 76ers, hoping to be part of a competitive team for the upcoming season. Yabusele spoke with BasketNews writer Giorgos Kyriakidis about why he signed with the Knicks in free agency.
“First of all, you can tell that they have a special bonding between each other," Yabusele said via Kyriakidis.
"When they go on the court together, it's like they try to kill the other team. They know each other pretty well. They made it so far this year in the playoffs, but year after year, you can just see their progress.
"So, for me, it was just natural, because I wanted to be part of this. It's one of the toughest crowds, people know it. So, to be able to go there and be part of this is just something special.”
Yabusele hopes to be part of New York's winning culture, something he tried to add to Philadelphia last season. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, the Sixers dealt with several injuries that forced them into the bottom third of the Eastern Conference, which led to missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.
Yabusele's one-year deal allowed him to test free agency in the offseason, so he signed with the Knicks in hopes of getting back to the playoffs. Though the Knicks didn't have a head coach at the time of his signing, Yabusele felt as though the group of players on the court could help him win a championship within the next two years.
Yabusele's two-year deal gives him the opportunity to extend his career in the NBA, but the 2026-27 season has a player option, which means he can opt out of his deal and become a free agent next summer if he chooses to do so.
Yabusele and the Knicks have a few more weeks of summer before the team heads to Abu Dhabi for the preseason opener against the 76ers on Oct. 2.
