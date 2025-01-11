All Knicks

Knicks Star Falling Out of MVP Race

The New York Knicks could have an MVP contender, but he needs to make some moves.

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It's been 55 years since the league's MVP played for the New York Knicks, but All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson has been making an outside case for the title.

However, he hasn't been playing to an MVP level as of late, according to Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale, who bumped him out of the top 10 in his latest player rankings for the award.

"Tons of metrics paint Karl-Anthony Towns as the New York Knicks' MVP candidate. I can't get there. Brunson is slumping from the field, but the offense would crater against rival starting units without his playmaking. He profiles as the more dangerous unassisted shot-maker as well. If not for a recent cold spell and defensive issues (despite plenty of fight), he'd be a standalone top-10 entrant," Favale writes.

The players placing ahead of Brunson in the rankings are Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Brunson is likely a long shot to win the MVP if the Knicks aren't the top team in the Eastern Conference, and there is quite the gap that separates them from the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, with a strong second half, Brunson could certainly boost his case. He is averaging 25 points and 7.6 assists per game so far this season, proving to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Knicks on offense.

If Brunson can lead the Knicks to more victories in the second half of the year, look for him to climb up this ranking.

Brunson and the Knicks are back in action tomorrow afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks.

