Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Favorite Moment With Knicks
I-Hart still hearts the New York Knicks.
Chasing a big contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder may sullied his reputation among some Manhattanites, but Isaiah Hartenstein continued to look fondly upon his time with the Knicks as he stepped under Madison Square Garden's iconic roof for the first time as an opponent since his two-year tenure ended over the spring.
"I loved it here," Hartenstein said in video from SNY. "I loved how [Knicks fans] embraced me ... I think they do a great job, even when you're not playing good ... kind of just push you on to take on other steps. Even at the beginning, when it was more hate than love, I appreciated a thing like that. It just helped me take another step. I always appreciate them and I hopefully hear some cheers and boos at the same time."
Hartenstein and the Thunder will face the Knicks for the second time in a week, as his return to MSG is slated for Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City (30-6) previously beat the Knicks as part of a 15-game winning streak that ended on Wednesday night in Cleveland.
The Thunder's surge has been partly fueled by Hartenstein, who continues to live up to the expectations a three-year, $87 million contract placed upon him. Entering Friday play, he's averaging over a dozen points and rebounds each, helping OKC maintain its hold on the Western lead despite the continued absence of paint presence Chet Holmgren.
Despite the departure, Hartenstein continues to hold the Knicks close to his heart: he continues to text interior companion and "great dude" Mitchell Robinson ("Hopefully, he's back soon.") and also lauds the "energy" of MSG prominently displayed during the playoff runs of the last two years.
As for his favorite metropolitan memory, Hartenstein pointed to his clutch role in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers last spring: when fellow departed Knick Donte DiVincenzo missed a would-be winner, Hartenstein outpaced two Pennsylvanians for the rebound. The ball eventually made its way back to DiVincenzo, who found instant redemption with a three-pointer that provided the winning margin and drew a rare double "bang!" from Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen.
"[It's] just a big moment, playoff series, all of the fans were into it after," Hartenstein said. "I think that was probably my favorite moment."
While Hartenstein more than likely has a video tribute and hearty welcome heading his way, the fuzzy feelings will likely only evaporate as the game goes on: Hartenstein was limited to four points in Oklahoma City's 117-107 win on Jan. 3 but he pulled in 14 rebounds to help halt the Knicks' winning streak at nine.
