Knicks Rookie Turning Heads in Limited Role

Despite not playing many minutes, this New York Knicks rookie has the attention of team veterans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Rookie forward Pacome Dadiet isn't getting much playing time with the New York Knicks, but he is still making strides in his development.

The No. 25 overall pick from France is still just 19 years old, but he is making an impression on some of his older teammates, including veteran Josh Hart.

“He’ll be good. He’s a hard worker, always trying to get better physically and mentally. But you know how it is. He’s a rookie, man. Sometimes you’ve just gotta develop, bide your time, and when the opportunity comes, you seize it," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“Obviously it’s tough because you’re relying on guys that haven’t been there before, so you don’t know how they’re going to be. So it’s all part of a process. When he gets his opportunities, he’s gotta go out there and use em.”

Dadiet has played in 12 games for the Knicks this season, almost exclusively in garbage time. He's averaging 1.6 points per game and hasn't been on the court since Dec. 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dadiet has spent most of his time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, and coach Tom Thibodeau believes that's the best place for him to be right now.

“What the G League does is give [Pacome] an opportunity to get game minutes," Thibodeau said. “Study, prepare, and keep getting better.”

Dadiet has played in 14 games for the Knicks G League affiliate, where he has been able to get a lot more playing time than he would in the NBA. That should come in handy down the line when he is far more ready to make a contribution for the Knicks in the Association.

The Knicks are back on the court tomorrow night against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

