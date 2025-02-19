Knicks Star Growing in MVP Conversation
The New York Knicks have two players who could be in the running for the league's Most Valuable Player award.
Both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have enjoyed stellar seasons, but one could be in line to win the league's Most Valuable Player award.
Knicks Film School writer Jonathan Macri believes there is a case to be made for Brunson to be in the top five in MVP voting this season.
"We won’t get both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson among the top-five finishers, but there’s a great shot at one of them ending up in that lofty air," Macri writes.
"Jalen Brunson leads the NBA in clutch points per minute among players who have played at least five minutes of clutch time. His efficiency in those spots trails only Nikola Jokic and Darius Garland among heavy-usage clutch players, and he already has a resume filled with late game heroics. When you factor in that this team’s biggest question remains KAT’s pick & roll defense, I’d have Jalen ever so slightly ahead," he continues.
Brunson, 28, is averaging 26.1 points and 7.5 assists per game this season for the Knicks, putting him in the top 10 in the league in each category. Only Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have joined Brunson in the top 10 in both categories, which puts him in pretty good company.
It isn't an easy feat, and Brunson has made it look effortless. One could argue that Brunson has been the MVP for the Knicks ever since he arrived two years ago. He has vaulted the Knicks back into relevancy, and that makes him extremely valuable to New York whether he has the trophy from the league to prove it or not.
