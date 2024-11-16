Knicks Star Looking Past Struggles
The New York Knicks weren't thrilled about losing 124-123 to the Chicago Bulls, but there were some positive takeaways from the team's defeat.
The Bulls led by as much as 22 points, but the Knicks were able to cut it down and even take a lead with 4.1 seconds to go. Unfortunately for the Knicks, Josh Hart fouled Coby White on a 3-point attempt, and he sunk all three of his shots from the charity stripe to take the lead and win the game.
Despite the frustrating and heartbreaking loss, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was able to reflect and look at the game with the glass half full.
"Just proving to us in this locker room that we don’t stop fighting. That’s a takeaway we can take from this game," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. “Obviously, the way it turned out was not the way we wanted, but there were a lot of positives. You can’t look at the negatives consistently. You can learn from stuff. You have to see what we can work on and go from there.”
Losing games like that early in the season can be demoralizing, but there is plenty of time for the Knicks to be able to recover. Perhaps when a scenario like that pops up later in the season, the Knicks will be better prepared.
They now know they can come back from large deficits, but they also are aware that they have to play tight in close situations.
The Knicks will look to rebound from that loss as they take on the cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets in their first NBA Cup game of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on MSG or the YES Network.
