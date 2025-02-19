Knicks Guard Named Best in Key Category
Being 28 years old in the NBA could be considered a player's prime, and the New York Knicks are fortunate to have two of the best players at that age in the league.
Both Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are 28 this season, but Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the former is the best player in the NBA at his age.
"Brunson leads 28-year-olds in total points, assists and minutes on the year, and no individual offensive player shoulders a heavier load on offense than Brunson does for the Knicks, who seem to go into a scramble to give him the ball back whenever he gives it up," Hughes writes.
"Brunson has been more efficient from two- and three-point range than Donovan Mitchell, his team is well ahead of Devin Booker’s in the standings, and Domantas Sabonis hasn’t come close to proving he’s as capable of being the leading force on a big-time winner.
"Jaylen Brown, Mikal Bridges, Myles Turner — excellent starters all. But Brunson was deservedly ahead of all of the aforementioned players in MVP voting last year and is likely to repeat that feat in 2024-25."
Sometimes players get better with age, like fine wine, and that's been the case with Brunson. He started out as a reserve in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks when he was a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he has transformed and emerged as a star player for the Knicks, finishing in the top 10 in both points and assists after the first half of the season.
On top of that, he continues to make his mark in the Knicks franchise history books.
Brunson continues to play at an elite level, and the Knicks need to take advantage, because they may not have him playing at this high of a pace ever again.
