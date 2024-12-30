All Knicks

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Reacts to Insane Scoring Night

Jalen Brunson scored 55 points for the New York Knicks in their latest win.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards in overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson continues to be resilient after his team beat the Washington Wizards in overtime over the weekend.

Brunson dropped a season-high 55 points in the 136-132 victory, but the scary part is that he made it look so effortlessly.

His response also seemed a bit nonchalant after the win.

“It just happened. That’s the way the game was flowing," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“Looked up at the scoreboard and it said 50-something. So that is what it is.”

The response couldn't be more Brunson-esque. He has proven time and time again how much he is there for the team far more than himself. He has been that player ever since he arrived in New York, and the actions back that up. His contract extension also reflected that.

He doesn't care how the team wins, as long as that's the result. His teammates feel similarly as they have begun to follow his lead.

“Yeah, I mean, we needed it. This one was a tough one for us. Back-to-back. I felt a little old today. So a lot of us felt the same way," Josh Hart said of Brunson's performance.

“We were a little slow, but he made big shots. That’s why he’s the captain. Find a way to win.”

Brunson won't be able to have 55 every single night, so the Knicks will have to find ways to pick up the slack, but the captain isn't worried about who is scoring as long as the shooter has New York across his chest.

Brunson and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Wizards in a rematch from Saturday's game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Published
Jeremy Brener
