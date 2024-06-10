Knicks Star Named Top 10 NBA Player
While the New York Knicks aren't in the NBA Finals right now, the entire season wasn't a total loss.
The Knicks saw the evolution of Jalen Brunson as he emerged into Bleacher Report's top 10 player rankings.
"As the Knicks seemingly lost a player in every other game to injury, Brunson carried them through two series with timely shot-making and his ability to draw fouls and manipulate defenses as a ball-handler," Bleacher Report writes. "There may still be a ceiling on what most teams led by small guards can ultimately accomplish, but Brunson has spent much of the last two years challenging that perception."
The only players to rank ahead of Brunson were Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).
Like the players above, Brunson proved capable of taking his team and putting them on his back. During the playoffs, Brunson averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists per game for the Knicks, leading them to a playoff series victory against the 76ers and falling in seven games to the Indiana Pacers.
Had Brunson and the Knicks remained healthy, there's an argument to be made that they could be in the Finals right now. However, it wasn't meant to be for them this season.
If the Knicks are going to make another deep playoff run next year, Brunson must continue to play like a top-10 talent. Considering he's only 27 years old, there's reason to believe we haven't even seen the best that there is to offer from Brunson. Maybe next year, he'll end up a little higher on this list.
