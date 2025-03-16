Knicks Owner Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father
The New York Knicks, at their core, remain a family business.
The team is currently overseen by James Dolan, who had worked closely with his late father Charles, the founder of cable institutions HBO, Cablevision, and News 12. The elder Dolan passed away at the age of 98 in December and is survived by James and his five siblings.
Amidst the laughs of the "Roommates Show," the podcast hosted by current Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Dolan offered a heartfelt tribute to his father when co-host Matt Hillman asked him about the "MVPs" of his life.
"There's only one guy: my dad," Dolan said. "By far and away the biggest influence on me, role model, etc."
Born in Cleveland, Charles Dolan founded Sterling Manhattan Cable in the tri-state area, which entered exclusive agreements to air Knicks and New York Rangers games, giving rise to MSG Networks. Dolan would pass on day-to-day operations of Cablevision Inc. to James in 1995 and the latter continues to serve as the chairman to MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment.
James Dolan shared a story of his father's impact on him to Brunson, Hart, and Hillman, one that was fairly recent considering that it centered on Sphere, the circular music venue that has taken over the Las Vegas social scene. When the project lingered in doubt, Dolan's father encouraged him to keep pushing and things eventually culminated in the opening of 40-show residency from rock band U2 in September 2023.
"With the Sphere, there was a time we were about two years into the project," James Dolan recalled. "About two years into the project, all the know-it-alls came in and said 'this project is going to cost you four billion dollars, budgeted one-and-a-half. I was totally depressed, thinking I'm not going to be able to build it."
"I went home to see my dad ... he said 'don't give up. Don't ever give up," Dolan continued. "He just pushed me. He said figure out another way ... but don't give up. That was my dad. That was the way he ran his life."
Charles Dolan's legacy continues to expand in all forms of media and sports. His brother Larry served as co-owner of the Cleveland Indians/Guardians franchise from 2000 until his own passing in February 2005 and it has since transferred to Charles' nephew Paul. Elsewhere, Dolan's other nephew Matt served as a Republican politician in Ohio for over a decade.
