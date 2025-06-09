Knicks, Jason Kidd Have Mutual Interest Despite Potential Denial
The New York Knicks' bid for Jason Kidd may not be over quite yet.
Despite multiple reports declaring that the Dallas Mavericks would deny the Knicks permission to interview their current head coach Jason Kidd for their vacancy in the same spot, new intel from Brian Windhorst of ESPN declares that there's "mutual intrigue" between New York and its former point guard.
Windhorst even countered the idea of Dallas' denial, mentioning that "when you ask, you're going to hire them."
"Essentially, when the Knicks express interest, the ball will be in the Mavericks' court," Windhorst said on a Monday edition of SportsCenter (h/t Oh No He Didn't on X). "They have three options, as I see it: one, they could just say no, thank you very much, Jason, we'll see you in the fall."
"They can try to make Jason Kidd have zero interest in the Knicks, possibly with a new contract. They did give him an extension last year. Or, they can negotiate a trade."
Windhorst mentioned that Kidd previously moved from Brooklyn to Milwaukee in a 2014 deal that sent two second-round picks to the the former. Kidd currently has two years remaining on the extension he received during the Mavericks' run to last season's NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.
On paper, the Knicks' vacancy would seem to be far more attractive than anything than Dallas can offer: the Mavericks, fresh off an ousting in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, the Mavericks are still reeling from the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. A franchise windfall, however, awaited the Mavs earlier this spring, as they landed the top pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, one that presumably be used on Duke star Cooper Flagg.
