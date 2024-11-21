Brunson, Knicks Slam Dimmed Suns to Win 4th Straight
There are heat checks and then there's what Jalen Brunson has done in the New York Knicks' last couple of trips to the desert.
Brunson returned to Footprint Center, the scene of one of his highest-scoring crimes, on Wednesday night and put up another sterling scoring night in a 138-122 victory over the hosting Phoenix Suns. New York (9-6) thus began the first of two five-game road trips on a high note and won its fourth in a row to move a season-best three games above .500
While Brunson fell short of the 50-point tally he earned in last year's interconference tilt, he still scored 36 on 12-of-21 shooting. The point guard hit each of his first three-pointers before a miss, shooting 7-of-11 overall, and the opening tallies gave him a streak of 14 consecutive successful three-point tries in Phoenix.
Right behind Brunson was a 34-point effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, his sixth game with at least 30 this year. He accompanied that output with 10 rebounds, posting a double-double with Josh Hart (19 points on 8-of-11, 11 rebounds) as all five Knicks starters once again reached double-figures.
The Knicks' road trip continues on Saturday when they face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City (5 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
