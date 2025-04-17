Knicks' Josh Hart Confident in One Huge Part of His Game
The New York Knicks have a massively important playoff series lying right around the corner against the Detroit Pistons, effectively putting this group to the test following a regular season with its fair share of ups and downs.
However, while the Knicks still have a bit of time before their series kicks off against Detroit over the weekend, it's given New York's group of guys a bit of much-needed rest, along with some time to truly hone in to work on a few key skills before the first round gets underway.
For Josh Hart, the small hiatus has provided some time to work on his jump shot –– one that had its turbulence throughout the 2024-25 campaign, shooting a collective 33.3% from deep throughout the year, but heading into the playoffs, the Knicks star has no concerns about how he's shooting the ball.
"Felt solid," Hart said of his jump shot. "This week is a good week to really put the work in on it. I'm working, obviously, practice, getting shots up after practice... I'm getting, probably two or three workouts of shooting [a day], and just making sure I'm comfortable and confident with it. Just working out the kinks of it, but I'm always confident in my ability."
Hart has proven throughout his career so far that he's capable of being a consistent shooter from range, as he's had previous seasons averaging over 37% shooting from three, and even had a 39.6% clip during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, if the Knicks want to get the most out of Hart for this series, as well as the rest of the playoffs, it'll have to result in their star staying consistent with his shot, especially against a tough defensive matchup like the Pistons in round one.
It's a make-or-miss league, and too many of the latter could make escaping this first-round series a bit tougher than expected for New York. Yet, it seems Hart and the crew are calm, cool, and collected in their abilities for their postseason run, and could be primed to take care of business in their efforts for a playoff series win.
