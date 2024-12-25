Knicks' Josh Hart Shares Hilarious 'Spurs' Troll Before Game
New York Knicks star Josh Hart has no love for any kind of Spurs, it seems.
Hart and the Knicks are set to tip off the NBA's annual Christmas slate on Wednesday when the San Antonio Spurs visit Madison Square Garden (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC). The matchup will come three days after Hart offered an X post that equated "Spurs" to smiling excrement emojis, which perhaps provided Yuletide bulletin board material to Wednesday's visitors.
Following Monday's win over the Toronto Raptors, Hart clarified that his scandalous Spurs comments were directed not at San Antonio but rather North London: an avid fan of English association football, Hart was simply taking glee in Tottenham Hotspur FC's 6-3 loss to Liverpool that morning.
"No, no, no, I wasn't talking about those [San Antonio] Spurs," Hart, a vocal fan of Tottenham rival Chelsea, said with a smirk (h/t New York Basketball on X). "The Spurs I was talking about is trash. Tottenham? The North London one? Yeah, they're trash."
Hart was in rare form following the Knicks' latest win. His Christmas joy started long before the final minutes ticked away at Madison Square Garden, as he was seen singing along while Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" blared over Manhattan speakers while he sat on the bench amidst the final minutes of the 139-125 victory.
It is, however, a working holiday for the Knicks (19-10), who face a stout challenge from the rising Spurs. San Antonio, of course, is renowned for carrying the services of Victor Wembanyama, who torched the Knicks for a 40-point, 20-rebound double-double in an upset win last March.
In typical Hart fashion, the fun-loving New Yorker disclosed the strategy to holding Wembanyama in check in the most humorous way possible.
"We'll probably have [Karl-Anthony Towns] stand in there in the paint with a mop, just try to block shots," Hart cheekily remarked. "That's how we'll get ready for [Wednesday] ... I better not guard him, that's all I've got to say. I'm capped at 6-10."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!