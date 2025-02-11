Knicks Star May Need Offseason Surgery
Josh Hart has been a staple of availability for the New York Knicks, missing only one game earlier in December against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons.
But ahead of the Knicks' Tuesday matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers, the guard landed on New York's injury report this week due to a knee issue. One that's lingered, but one that he'll likely manage to play through.
However, it could be an injury Hart may require offseason surgery for, according to the New York Post.
“I don’t know. We’ll see what it calls for at the end of the season,” Hart said. “But, like I said before, I’m a servant to [my teammates] this year. I want to make sure I put these guys in the best situation. It’s not just for them. It’s also for [Tom Thibodeau]. I want to make sure that I’m available to him, I want to make sure when I’m out there, I’m playing at a high level and playing the game the way I know how to play. If I’m out there, I’m healthy enough. And I’m good.”
Hart has been a consistent force for the Knicks across this season and last –– playing 132 of their 134 regular season games over the past two years. This season, the 29-year-old has remained a difference-maker, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in just under 38 minutes a night.
If Hart were to miss any time for the Knicks, his absence would be a major loss in any circumstance. He has the second-highest minutes per game, second-most rebounds, and fifth-most points on the New York roster.
For now, the Knicks guard looks to be healthy enough, but his status could be something to monitor moving forward this season.
