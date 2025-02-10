All Knicks

New Free Agent Option Emerges for Knicks

The New York Knicks could take advantage of the Utah Jazz's latest cut.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) reacts against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are watching the buyout market take shape after the trade deadline came and went.

Players are ending up with their new teams, and they are making the decision as to whether or not to continue with one another.

The Utah Jazz recently made their decision that they would not keep things going with veteran forward Josh Richardson, who was acquired via trade with the Miami Heat.

Richardson, 31, played in just eight games for the Heat this season, averaging four points per game. Richardson had not played since Nov. 18 with a heel injury, and he has been frustrated with how the season has gone.

“It’s probably the most frustrating year I’ve had as a pro, definitely is,” Richardson told Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang last month.

“You don’t let it take your love for the game, but it kind of puts a little cloud over your day sometimes where you know you’re working for so long, and a setback, and you’re working and a setback.”

However, if he can get healthy for the playoffs, he may be someone that the Knicks should take a look at.

Richardson, a defensive-minded pro, would thrive in Tom Thibodeau's system. And with OG Anunoby dealing with injuries, having another defender on the wing could be beneficial to the Knicks.

It's a longshot for the Knicks at this point to sign Richardson given the logistics and the fact that New York would have to waive someone like Delon Wright to make it work. However, the fit makes sense and if the stars align, it could be what the Knicks are looking for on the buyout market.

The Knicks play their next game tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

