Knicks' Josh Hart Pokes Fun at Jalen Brunson After 3-Point Contest
On Saturday night, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson returned to the Three-Point Contest mix for the second All-Star Weekend, hoping to rebound from his shortcomings in Indianapolis in 2024.
Yet, despite his 16-point effort from Brunson in the first round, the Knicks guard couldn't advance to round two of the competition for the second year in a row –– ultimately falling short to Buddy Hield, Darius Garland, and eventual winner Tyler Herro with their 20-plus point outings.
Brunson started his initial rack in the first round well, clearing four of the five balls on the row to get off to a hot start. Though, with only three total makes on the wings and going two of five on his money balls in the right corner, it was enough to get him over the hump.
After the loss, fellow Knicks star Josh Hart had some jokes for Brunson's performance.
"JB wants to turn into me on the last rack," Hart posted on X.
Hart himself has been one to struggle shooting from the corner this season, collecting a career-low 29.2% clip from corner threes through 53 games.
And on a crucial money ball, those struggles from the corner seemingly caught on from Hart to Brunson, derailing the chances of the Knicks guard landing his first-ever Three Point Contest victory.
In the end, it was Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro making the winning strides to take home his first-ever win in the event, collecting the necessary 19 points to advance in the first round, paired with an impressive 24 points in the final round to take home the trophy.
As for Brunson, he'll have an opportunity to redeem himself on Sunday during the NBA's unique four-team All-Star Game setup. The Knicks guard will join Kenny's Young Stars to face off vs. Chuck's Global Stars in the first matchup of the night. If they win, they'll advance to the final round and compete to win the event entirely.
Tipoff for Sunday's festivities will begin at 8 PM ET.
