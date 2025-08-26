Knicks Star Reacts to Terry McLaurin News
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has been vocal about his fandom for the Washington Commanders.
The Silver Spring, Md. native has been a fan of Washington's football team since he was growing up in the 1990's and he has maintained that into adulthood, even if he plays in one of the team's rival cities.
When the Washington Commanders signed Terry McLaurin to a three-year, $96 million extension, Hart couldn't contain his excitement on social media.
The Commanders have been negotiating a new contract extension for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin for months, but no deal had come into fruition until Monday, when the two sides agreed to a three-year, $96 million extension.
The move to sign McLaurin gives the Commanders the opportunity to be one of the more competitive teams in the NFC. Last season, McLaurin helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game after years of struggles both on and off the field in the organization.
McLaurin, who turns 30 next month, was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In his six seasons with the team, McLaurin has arguably been the team's best wide receiver. Now, he gets to continue that role for a few more years.
Hart's Commanders fandom got louder when the team was making its way through the playoffs last season. Once the NFC Championship Game took place, Hart's Commanders clashed with Jalen Brunson's Philadelphia Eagles, and the two talked some smack on their "Roommates" podcast.
"There was a bet that was put on the table between Hart and Brunson," Begley said on his own web series "The Putback." "It hasn't been agreed to yet but it would be entertaining if it did come to fruition. I think those guys are still figuring it out. But I would expect some kind of bet."
There's a decent chance Hart and Brunson could be back in the playoffs this season, but there is still a long way to go in the NFL season. Hart's Commanders host the NFC East rival New York Giants to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!