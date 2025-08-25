Former Knicks Guard Involved in AmeriCup Controversy
A civil war between Madison Square Garden alumni involves a former New York Knicks guard and marred the final stages of a group play thriller at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup tournament.
The Argentina contingent led by former Knicks guard Pablo Prigioni engaged in late extra-cirriculars with that of the Dominican Republic after the latter took an 84-83 overtime decision on Sunday in Nicaragua.
The charge was led by current San Antonio Spur David Jones Garcia, who went after several Argentinian players in the postgame video shared by metro basketball news gatherer New York Basketball.
Such a video says that Prigioni took a shot at former St. John's star and fellow former Garden dweller Joel Soriano, referring to him as "the fat guy who can't even move," though some online translators felt he could've also been referring to 2012 NCAA champion Eloy Vargas.
In the aftermath, Prigioni said that he felt like the lack of pleasantries stemmed from officiating issues.
"There are dubious issues and situations that define the game. What happened at the end is a consequence of allowing it," Prigioni said via La Nacion (h/t Google Translate). "I think they should do some serious self-criticism. We have to be on par with the level of both teams, and that was the case today."
Carrying a decorated international career, Prigioni was a bit of a fan favorite over three seasons with the Knicks (2012-13), particularly for his efforts during the memorable 2012-13 season, which saw him become the oldest rookie in NBA history at age 35.
He also played with the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers and now serves as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Knicks reportedly made a play for his services as an assistant on Mike Brown's first metropolitan staff but he has opted to remain in Minneapolis under head coach Chris Finch.
Argentina is looking to gain men's basketball momentum back after missing last summer's Olympics in Paris, its first no-show since the 2000 Games in Sydney. Prigioni previously guided El Alma Argentina to its third AmeriCup during the prior edition in 2022 but a prior loss to the Dominicans denied Prigioni and Co. a chance to build upon a runner-up finish in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which lacked Argentinian representation for the first time since 1982.
Prigioni's group can still secure a bid to the knockout round on Monday when it battles Colombia for a Group C transfer spot.
