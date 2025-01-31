All Knicks

Knicks Insider Reveals Likeliest Trade Candidate

The New York Knicks could have one player who is likely to be traded.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are less than a week away from the trade deadline, and based on their current trajectory and past moves, they should be aggressive ahead of next Thursday.

Even though Mitchell Robinson has been littered in trade talks all season long, The Athletic insider James Edwards III suggests that it is Jericho Sims, not Robinson, that is the likeliest Knicks player to be traded.

"Of the players on New York’s roster, league sources who have spoken to The Athletic believe Jericho Sims is the most likely to get moved. The challenge the Knicks face is that Sims is on the books for just $2 million. Scouring the league, there aren’t many wings making roughly $2 million that would move the needle for New York. A possible player-for-player swap involving Sims and someone like New Orleans’ Javonte Green feels like the type of move the Knicks could seek. Green is a solid veteran who plays hard and is shooting 38 percent from 3 on the season," Edwards writes.

"Another avenue that feels possible as the deadline nears is that the Knicks trade Sims and don’t take back any money. A scenario in which the Knicks trade Sims and a more-favorable second-round pick to another team for a less-favorable second-round pick just to not take money back could be of benefit to New York. Why? Because of the buyout market."

The Knicks may want some flexibility for the buyout market that could open up some avenues for them to help improve the team. There are players who are unable or unlikely to be traded based on their current contract situations, but a buyout could open up an opportunity for a team like the Knicks to slide in and take him under their wing to be a depth piece for the remainder of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News