Knicks Insider Reveals Likeliest Trade Candidate
The New York Knicks are less than a week away from the trade deadline, and based on their current trajectory and past moves, they should be aggressive ahead of next Thursday.
Even though Mitchell Robinson has been littered in trade talks all season long, The Athletic insider James Edwards III suggests that it is Jericho Sims, not Robinson, that is the likeliest Knicks player to be traded.
"Of the players on New York’s roster, league sources who have spoken to The Athletic believe Jericho Sims is the most likely to get moved. The challenge the Knicks face is that Sims is on the books for just $2 million. Scouring the league, there aren’t many wings making roughly $2 million that would move the needle for New York. A possible player-for-player swap involving Sims and someone like New Orleans’ Javonte Green feels like the type of move the Knicks could seek. Green is a solid veteran who plays hard and is shooting 38 percent from 3 on the season," Edwards writes.
"Another avenue that feels possible as the deadline nears is that the Knicks trade Sims and don’t take back any money. A scenario in which the Knicks trade Sims and a more-favorable second-round pick to another team for a less-favorable second-round pick just to not take money back could be of benefit to New York. Why? Because of the buyout market."
The Knicks may want some flexibility for the buyout market that could open up some avenues for them to help improve the team. There are players who are unable or unlikely to be traded based on their current contract situations, but a buyout could open up an opportunity for a team like the Knicks to slide in and take him under their wing to be a depth piece for the remainder of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!