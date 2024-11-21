All Knicks

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Continuing to Evolve

The New York Knicks have a player capable of adapting to new surroundings.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It's been nearly a decade since New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When Towns entered the league, it was the beginning of Stephen Curry's reign as the league's top player while guards and 3-point shooting were king in the NBA. In the nine years since, big men have dethroned guards as the most important position with centers and power forwards adopting guard-like skills to take over games.

Towns discussed how his role has changed as his career has progressed.

“The league has changed,” Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. “Not only the league, but the philosophy has changed. The players have changed, too. The players have evolved. The big men are asked to do more than they’ve ever been asked to do. The game has become different and we’re all adjusting as we go. There’s a lot of success in the philosophy that’s trying to be implemented into the NBA right now. Everyone is trying to strive for a championship.”

While traditional centers were asked to pack the paint and protect the rim, modern big men have to be able to do it all. Not only do they have to be strong presences in the paint, but they also have to be able to play a strong perimeter game on both ends of the floor. They may be asked to hit shots from distance or defend the 3-point line on top of their center duties under the rim.

This evolution has seen several good players fall by the wayside. All-Stars like Roy Hibbert and DeMarcus Cousins became hard to play in the new era, while players who have been able to adapt like Towns have been able to enjoy long, successful careers.

Towns will have to continue to grow and develop for the Knicks as they look to chase a championship.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

