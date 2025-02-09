Knicks Star May Change Positions

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could have a major change in their lineup.

Feb 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Jonathon Mogbo (2) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks could soon be undergoing changes in the lineup once center Mitchell Robinson returns to the court.

Based on recent reports, Robinson is able to return to practice but isn't quite yet ready to play in a game. When he is, Karl-Anthony Towns knows that he may not being playing as much at the center position.

“Just a tall lineup, and it’s gonna be exciting to kind of explore that lineup,” Towns said via The Post reporter Peter Botte. “It should give me … I have some familiarity with it with Rudy, so it’ll be something that I’ll tap into that kind of potential well.” 

Towns, 29, played power forward in his last two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team acquired Rudy Gobert. With Gobert in the frontcourt, it gave the Wolves one of the best defensive lineups in the NBA, and the Knicks hope to have a similar type of success with Towns and Robinson lining up in the post alongside one another.

The Knicks have been electric on offense this season, but their defensive lineups have certainly needed improvement. Adding Robinson into the mix will certainly help with that, but the Knicks don't want to sacrifice too much offense when trying to have defensive lineups.

That's why Towns will need to play power forward, because the Knicks need to have him in every optimal offensive lineup.

If the Knicks are going to be a top team in the playoffs, they need to find the best lineups that can get them through these series. The defense has to be better if the Knicks want to get further along in the playoffs, and moving Towns away from the center position is a move that has to be done in order to make that happen.

