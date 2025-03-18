Knicks Star Reacts to Wild Run vs. Heat
The New York Knicks started off slow in their matchup against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden, but Karl-Anthony Towns was able to get things going in the second quarter.
Trailing by double digits, Towns was able to get the Knicks a lead back by himself, knocking down 15 consecutive points to start the second quarter.
Towns spoke about the personal 15-0 run after the game.
“I just got hot," Towns told MSG sideline reporter Alan Hahn.
"I just started making shots. My teammates trusted me with the ball and I’m glad I could make some shots. I feel good every time I step in between these lines. I feel in range.”
The Knicks still trailed by two points going into halftime, but a 41-15 blowout in the third quarter gave New York the lead for good, but without Towns' momentum-shifting moment in the second, the team may not have been lifted.
“We started out slow and I wanted to add some energy to the game," Towns said. "I got a chance to be aggressive … I wish I would’ve got more, but I was glad I was able to jump-start our offense so we could get this win.”
The Knicks cruised to a 21-point win, getting back on track after losing to the Golden State Warriors to end their five-game road trip on the west coast.
With Jalen Brunson still expected to be out for another week or so with his ankle sprain, the Knicks are in need of some added contributions from Towns. If he is able to play like he did against the Heat, the Knicks should be in good hands for the foreseeable future.
Towns will look to keep his hot streak going in the team's next game against the San Antonio Spurs.
