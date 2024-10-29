All Knicks

Knicks Keep Pace in Power Rankings

The New York Knicks had a shaky start to the season. Where are they in the latest NBA power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks were dealt a tough hand to start the season, but they have managed to keep things even-keeled.

It's not easy facing the other three teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference — Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers — but the Knicks have gotten the chance to be tested early on.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann did knock the Knicks down two spots in his weekly power rankings after the blowout Celtics loss, and the big win against the Pacers wasn't enough to keep things even.

"The Knicks’ mixed results in Week 1 were probably more about the opponents — the difference between the Celtics and everybody else — than the Knicks themselves," Schuhmann writes. "Though the different results were almost entirely about the defensive end of the floor, the Knicks did retain almost 30% of available offensive rebounds on Friday. Three nights earlier, they retained just 18.4%, what would have been their second-lowest rate last season (95 total games, including playoffs). Towns improves their initial offense, but it will be interesting to track how much of their rebounding advantage they’ve lost."

The only teams to rank higher than the Knicks were the Cavs, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Celtics, all of whom were undefeated by the time the power rankings were published.

The Knicks have high expectations this season, which is why they were so high to begin with, but they still have to prove that they are deserving of that high spot on the power rankings.

It could take some time, but if they stay the course, they should stay towards the top all season long.

The Knicks' next game comes on Wednesday when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News