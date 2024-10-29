Knicks Keep Pace in Power Rankings
The New York Knicks were dealt a tough hand to start the season, but they have managed to keep things even-keeled.
It's not easy facing the other three teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference — Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers — but the Knicks have gotten the chance to be tested early on.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann did knock the Knicks down two spots in his weekly power rankings after the blowout Celtics loss, and the big win against the Pacers wasn't enough to keep things even.
"The Knicks’ mixed results in Week 1 were probably more about the opponents — the difference between the Celtics and everybody else — than the Knicks themselves," Schuhmann writes. "Though the different results were almost entirely about the defensive end of the floor, the Knicks did retain almost 30% of available offensive rebounds on Friday. Three nights earlier, they retained just 18.4%, what would have been their second-lowest rate last season (95 total games, including playoffs). Towns improves their initial offense, but it will be interesting to track how much of their rebounding advantage they’ve lost."
The only teams to rank higher than the Knicks were the Cavs, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Celtics, all of whom were undefeated by the time the power rankings were published.
The Knicks have high expectations this season, which is why they were so high to begin with, but they still have to prove that they are deserving of that high spot on the power rankings.
It could take some time, but if they stay the course, they should stay towards the top all season long.
The Knicks' next game comes on Wednesday when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
