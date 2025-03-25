Knicks Draft Pick Reaches NBA Landmark
New York Knicks fans seeking a change in the backcourt's injury report got their wish indirectly fulfilled.
While point guard and team captain Jalen Bruson is still out for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), the Knicks did get some good news on the nightly injury list: for the first time this season, rookie shooting guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has a designation beyond "out," as he is listed as "available" for Dallas' visit to Madison Square Garden.
McCullar was the 56th pick of last June's draft out of Kansas. His collegiate career, which also passed through Texas Tech, came to an early end thanks to a knee injury but he did earn All-Big 12 and All-American honors. He recently made his first forays into the professional ranks with the Knicks' G League team in Westchester and notably posted consecutive triple-doubles last week. In 11 showings in White Plains, he has averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.
McCullar is currently on a two-way deal with the Knicks, who are currently dealing with some medical woes in the backcourt: Brunson remains out with an ankle injury and his replacement in the starting five, Miles McBride, is dealing with a groin contusion that's set to sideline him for the second straight game. Cameron Payne started on Saturday against Washington while McCullar's fellow second-round rookie Tyler Kolek received an extended opportunity.
In addition to McCullar, the Knicks called up his fellow draft classmate and first-round choice Pacome Dadiet up from Westchester to potentially gain some some extra bodies.
The visiting Mavericks confirmed the departure of Anthony Davis, who is out with adductor strain injury management. Davis returned from the ailment on Monday against Brooklyn after it kept him out for the prior 18 showings. Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Kyrie Irving (ACL), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip), and Olivier-Maxencer Prosper (wrist) have likewise been ruled out.
