Knicks Have Key Matchup on Horizon
The New York Knicks only have a handful of games left as the regular season begins to draw to a close, and some of them are more important than others.
New York has 10 games left, five of which come against Eastern Conference teams projected to finish in the top six. Two of those games will pit the Knicks against the likely No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, and NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has that game marked for New York.
"The Knicks are famously 0-7 against the top three teams in the league (OKC, Cleveland & Boston), having allowed an incredible 127.9 points per 100 possessions over those seven games," Schuhmann writes.
"They have three games remaining against the Cavs (x 2) and Celtics, though the last two of those (both at home) are in the last week of the season. They’ll be at a rest disadvantage (having played at home the night before) in Cleveland next Wednesday, but that may be the more likely opportunity to test themselves against a full-strength contender."
The Knicks play the rebuilding Philadelphia 76ers at home the night before, where the team will be expected to win. Philly is trying to avoid finishing outside of the top six in the NBA Draft this summer because the team's pick would be conveyed to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls out of the protection.
That game against Cleveland might not have a lot of impact on the overall standings, but a win could give New York the confidence it needs to know that it can compete against the top teams in the East.
The Knicks have a lot of belief in themselves, but results could go a long way, and beating the Cavs in their building could enhance their confidence before they may have to do that in the postseason.
