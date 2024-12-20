Knicks Legends Nominated For Hall of Fame
The New York Knicks are celebrating after one or two of their own could be hearing their names called for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame announced that 11 candidates had been selected for possible enshrinement in the Class of 2025, and former Knicks stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire were among the few chosen.
Anthony and Stoudemire were on the list alongside Miami Heat governor Micky Arison, WNBA legend Sue Bird, Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Gonzaga coach Mark Few, former Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles, NBA champion Marc Gasol, former No. 1 overall pick Dwight Howard and WNBA champion Maya Moore.
Anthony, 40, was born in New York and attended Syracuse University, where he won a National Championship in 2003. He became the No. 3 overall pick that same year by the Denver Nuggets, where he called home until 2011, when he was traded to the Knicks. Anthony stayed with the Knicks for seven seasons, where he reached the playoffs three times. He was named to the All-Star team for all seven years that he spent with the Knicks.
Stoudemire, 42, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2002 NBA Draft, one year before Anthony entered the league. Stoudemire played eight seasons with the Suns before signing with the Knicks in the historic and legendary 2010 NBA free agency class. He played five seasons with the Knicks, where he played a key role on some playoff squads.
While Anthony and Stoudemire built their legacies elsewhere, the Knicks are a big part of their NBA journeys, and they would proudly represent the organization if inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame finalists will be selected on Feb. 14.
