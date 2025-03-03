Ja Morant Fined For Incident During Knicks Game
The NBA has clawed at the wallet of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant following an incident against the New York Knicks on Friday night.
The league announced on Sunday that Morant would be fined $25,000 for chucking a ball into the FedEx Forum stands at the end of third quarter of the Knicks' Friday visit. Morant was originally charged with a technical foul at the start of the fourth period for the incident.
Memphis, which entered the night as the Western Conference runner-up, had led by as much as 12 during the third quarter but the Knicks had cut their deficit in half by the end of the period. Morant had a chance to extend the Memphis lead before the period let out but his two-point try was rejected by Mikal Bridges.
This is the third fine for an on-court incident in Morant's career, as he previously endured in a November 2022 showdown with Minnesota. Morant was charged $2,000 for an ejection and additional $35,000 for confronting officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner.
Frustrated by what transpired, Morant flung the ball to the other end of the floor, which landed the spectators' area. Officials immediately charged him with a technical foul and the fourth quarter opened with OG Anunoby successfully sinking the awarded free throw. The Knicks wound up winning the game by a 114-113 final thanks to Anunoby's last-minute triple, allowing them to sweep the annual couple with Memphis.
Morant finished with a Memphis-best 25 points in defeat. Before Anunoby's heroics, Morant seemed set for redemption when he earned a successful and-one with 14 seconds remaining, one that put the Grizzlies up by a double.
Sunday's fine marks the end to a painful weekend for Morant, as he sat out of the Grizzlies' Saturday game against San Antonio, a 130-128 loss, with shoulder soreness. He is listed as questionable for Memphis' scheduled Monday showdown with the Atlanta Hawks (8 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Southeast).
