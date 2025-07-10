Knicks' Mike Brown Reveals Thoughts on Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is officially replacing Tom Thibodeau on the home bench in Madison Square Garden.
Brown was introduced as the next Knicks head coach and he spoke briefly about Thibodeau during his press conference, offering his respects to his predecessor.
“First of all, Tom’s a tremendous coach and he is a friend of mine, but I don’t want to get to the past,” Brown said h/t Associated Press reporter Brian Mahoney.
“I’m just excited about the roster. I’m excited about the things that we’re going to put in place here and where we could go with the guys that we have.”
Thibodeau laid a strong foundation for what Brown will be able to work with while leading the Knicks. With Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, Brown has a strong nucleus to start out with. He also has Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson as key pieces off the bench next to new free agent acquisitions Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.
Brown has nearly three decades of coaching experience in the NBA, all of which has led him to the opportunity to lead the Knicks. He's won titles as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and the Golden State Warriors in 2017, 2018 and 2022, but now he's looking for his first championship as a head coach.
His head coaching stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have taught him the rights and wrongs of the business. He will look to apply his successes and failures as he tries to get the Knicks hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since 1973.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready for their Las Vegas Summer League debut against the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
