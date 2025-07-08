Knicks' Mike Brown Has Tough Task Ahead
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is building plans ahead of his first season with the team.
The 55-year-old was reportedly hired last week to take over for Tom Thibodeau, who was fired in early June just days after the Knicks were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals.
ESPN insider Chris Herring looked into the task Brown will be faced with on offense while trying to get the Knicks back to where they want to be.
"Upon beginning work with the Knicks, Brown will have coached all three players -- [De'Aaron] Fox, [Stephen] Curry and Brunson -- who have won Clutch Player of the Year," Herring wrote.
"Yet part of what Brown will be tasked with in New York is finding ways to get more out of [Mikal] Bridges and [OG] Anunoby, who were Nos. 1 and 2 in the NBA in corner 3-pointers attempted last season. They can certainly score and be effective from the corners, but with Bridges being one of the most efficient midrange players last season and Anunoby having the physical strength he does, is that duo capable of doing more on offense?"
Brunson will be the nucleus of the offseason and should run plenty of pick-and-rolls with Karl-Anthony Towns, much like Fox was able to do with Domantas Sabonis while they played with the Kings.
However, the factors that will determine whether New York's offense is good or great will be tied to Bridges and Anunoby. In other words, they are the team's X-Factors.
If Bridges and Anunoby find the right rhythm in Brown's offense, it could be the missing link that would get the Knicks back into the NBA Finals conversation next season.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready for the Las Vegas Summer League, which takes place from July 10-20.
