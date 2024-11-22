Knicks' Jalen Brunson Entering Icon Status
The New York Knicks have yet to even make an Eastern Conference Finals with the current iteration of the team, but Jalen Brunson is being celebrated like he has already won multiple championships.
Brunson, 28, has completely transformed the Knicks from where they were before he signed with them in free agency, and the fit has been pretty close to perfect up until this point.
"The Knicks appointed Brunson team captain this offseason, which feels like more than just a ceremonial title, considering the way that—in just two seasons—he’s managed to cement himself as a franchise icon," Rob Mahoney of the Ringer writes. "It’s a perfect match. So perfect, in fact, that the Knicks have systematically loaded the roster with Brunson’s friends and college teammates, completing the title-validated picture from his Wildcats years. And why wouldn’t you? Brunson is a model franchise player, and he’s just getting started."
Ask Brunson though, and he'll tell you that his run with the Knicks has not been perfect. He still has goals in need of accomplishment, and with his sacrificial contract that he signed over the summer, Brunson-led teams will always have a chance to compete in New York. What he did with the extension was essentially widen the Knicks' contention window as the team will be able to have flexibility in signing complementary players in order to win.
It's definitely not an approach that is seen across the league nowadays as the contracts get bigger and bigger, but Brunson had the best interest of the organization and fans, and for that, the city of New York will always shower him with love.
All that Brunson needs is that title sometime in the next few years, and he may go down as the greatest Knicks player of all-time.
