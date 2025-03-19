Knicks Center Back on Injury Report
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their back-to-back with the first game coming against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are injured beyond belief with both Victor Wembanyama (blood clots) and De'Aaron Fox (pinky finger) out for the rest of the season.
The Knicks are a little bruised up on their end as Jalen Brunson (sprained ankle) and Ariel Hukporti (toe) are sidelined, but they may also be missing out with their veteran center.
Mitchell Robinson, who has been out for most of the season in order to recover from offseason ankle surgery, is questionable for the contest against the Spurs.
This is likely due to the fact that the Knicks have two games in as many nights, and Robinson isn't expected to play in both.
Robinson, 26, has played in eight games for the Knicks since returning from his injury since Feb. 28. The one game he has missed in that span came on Mar. 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers, and that was because the team played against the Los Angeles Lakers the night before.
If Robinson sits tonight, he will likely play against the Charlotte Hornets, but if he suits up against the Spurs, don't expect to see him tomorrow.
