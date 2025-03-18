One March Madness Star Knicks Should Watch
The New York Knicks only have one selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, and that's pretty late at No. 55 overall.
There's a good chance that the player the Knicks select won't make much of an impact in the league, and there's also a decent shot that New York ends up trading the pick by the time the draft ends in late June.
However, the Knicks scouting department is still keeping an eye on the March Madness tournament, which takes place this week across the country.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft just before the start of the tournament and believes that Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic could be the pick at No. 55.
"It's been a wildly uneven new year for Zvonimir Ivisic. He'd fallen completely out of Arkansas' rotation in January, only to have consecutive games in February with 25-plus points, three threes and three blocks. And then he shot 0-of-10 against No. 1 Auburn," Wasserman writes.
"There are clear flaws with his physicality inside and decision-making, but for a 7'2" big, there is just too much shot-making skill, finishing ability and shot-blocking tools to ignore Ivisic in the Nos. 46-60 range."
Ivisic is compared to former Knicks center Andrea Bargnani, who ended up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, but he failed to live up to those expectations. Nonetheless, Bargnani still played a decade in the NBA for a decent career, but as a former No. 1 overall selection, things could have been better.
Ivisic doesn't need to play up to the standards of a No. 1 pick, however, so the Knicks could bring him in and develop him with the G League team in Westchester in hopes that he could emerge into a rotational piece someday.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!